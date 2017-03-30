29 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Swazuri and His Lawyer Kicked Out of Committee Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri (right) and his lawyer Tom Ojienda before the National Assembly's Lands Committee at Continental House in Nairobi on March 29, 2017. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP
By Maureen Kakah And John Ngirachu

National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri and his lawyer Tom Ojienda were on Wednesday evening twice kicked out of a hearing of the National Assembly's Lands Committee after defying the group because of a court order they had obtained against Parliament.

Dr Swazuri, Prof Ojienda and their team had met the committee in the morning as instructed but then used a 15-minute break mid-morning and the lunch break to file a case against the committee and get the order.

Justice John Mativo issued the temporary order suspending the probe against Dr Swazuri following a petition that had been presented before Parliament seeking his removal from office over allegations that he took a Sh1 million bribe from a party that had a land dispute before the commission.

Dr Swazuri had described the petition as malicious. He had been required to submit documents relating to the case in which he is alleged to have demanded bribes regarding compensation for land for the standard gauge railway.

"We have got those documents but we're not going to submit them. This is because we have obtained a court order against this committee," he declared.

This provoked a hostile reaction from members of the House committee, led by chairman Alex Mwiru, who said that the meeting would proceed as the order had not been served to the Speaker of the National Assembly through the Clerk. But Prof Ojienda protested, saying that Parliament's lawyer was present when the order was being issued.

Kenya

Indigenous Seeds Best for Kenya's Food Security - Experts

Kenya should come up with policies that will secure the sovereignty of her seeds in a bid to enhance food security and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.