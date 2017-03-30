30 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why We Won't Disclose Cost of Buhari's Medical Bill - Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Presidency
(file photo).
By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government said it will not succumb to pressure to disclose the amount expended on President Muhammadu Buhari's recent medical treatment in London.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, said this yesterday while fielding questions from State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by Buhari.

The minister explained that demanding information on the amount spent on the president's medical treatment has implications for national security and moral issues.

Mohammed emphasised that Buhari's medical bill was sensitive information that must not be divulged.

According to him, the nation is responsible for the president's conditions of service, including his entitlements, well-being and healthcare.

The minister stated: "This matter has come several times and our position on the matter is quite straight forward.

"What are the president's conditions of service? What are his entitlements in terms of his well-being and health care? The state is supposed to take responsibility for these.

"Yes, there is Freedom of Information Act, but it is also carved in such a way that when such information is likely to endanger national security, I think it is an area that is not covered."

Nigeria

Senate's Suspension of Ndume Illegal, Says Former NBA Chairman

Mr Taidi Jonathan, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Minna Branch, on Thursday said that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.