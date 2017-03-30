Nigeria: Why We Won't Disclose Cost of Buhari's Medical Bill - Govt

The Federal Government said it will not succumb to pressure to disclose the amount expended on President Muhammadu Buhari's recent medical treatment in London.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, said this yesterday while fielding questions from State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by Buhari.

The minister explained that demanding information on the amount spent on the president's medical treatment has implications for national security and moral issues.

Mohammed emphasised that Buhari's medical bill was sensitive information that must not be divulged.

According to him, the nation is responsible for the president's conditions of service, including his entitlements, well-being and healthcare.

The minister stated: "This matter has come several times and our position on the matter is quite straight forward.

"What are the president's conditions of service? What are his entitlements in terms of his well-being and health care? The state is supposed to take responsibility for these.

"Yes, there is Freedom of Information Act, but it is also carved in such a way that when such information is likely to endanger national security, I think it is an area that is not covered."