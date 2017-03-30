29 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei 'Healthy and Ready to Move'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, who grabbed the headlines during the World Cross Country Championships in Kampala, has declared that he is fit and ready to compete again.

Victory was in sight for Cheptegei at the back drop of cheering home fans when he took on the rich field that included defending champion Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor with "supersonic" speed in the penultimate lap.

However, that turned into a nightmare when he suddenly ran out of gas to completely shut down as he wobbled in the critical last lap of the senior men's 10km race at Kololo grounds.

A charging Kamworor would zoom past the "dancing and hoping" Cheptegei to claim his second consecutive victory with teammate Leonard Barsoton coming in second as Ethiopian Abadi Hadis took the last podium place.

Cheptegei would finish a distance 30th where the best placed Uganda was Timothy Torotich in ninth place.

Three days after the heartbreak, Cheptegei says he is now "healthy and ready to move".

"A very good morning to all my fans out there, I am so grateful for your genuine and kind support after (the race). As of now I am healthy and ready to move," Cheptegei tweeted on Wednesday.

Uganda

Minister Museveni Insists Food Flasks Are a Must for School Children

Food flasks, Janet Museveni insists, are a must-buy for school-going children. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.