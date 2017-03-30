Kenya: Varsities Extend Semesters After Strike

Public universities have extended the current semester by three months to make up for the time lost during the lecturers' strike.

The semester, which usually runs from January to April, will now end in late June for Maseno, Masinde Muliro, Multimedia and Kenyatta universities.

SYLLABUS

Maseno Vice-Chancellor Julius Nyabundi on Wednesday said the university had extended the period in order to cover for the lost time during the 50-day industrial action.

"We are burning the midnight oil to ensure that the syllabus is completed within the extended period," he said.

While the plan provides some time for the coverage of the syllabus, it throws third and fourth-year students into limbo, as it hits the timelines for undertaking industrial attachments.

The lecturers downed their tools to push for better pay, a demand later granted by the government.

ATTACHMENT

Kenya University Students Organisation Secretary-General Fred Makajos said students were satisfied with the extension though it will affect their internships.

"The problem, however, is that the extension affects attachments," he told the Nation by phone.

"But we left that to be handled independently by the respective institutions."

Mr Makajos, who is also the chairman of the Maseno University Students Union, said the most affected at his campus were third-year students pursuing Education courses since the revised academic calendar is likely to affect their teaching practice.

The lot usually go on teaching practice during the second term of secondary schools beginning in May to avoid inconveniencing the schools in third term as they prepare for national exams.

BREAK

"For Maseno, we sat in the senate and agreed that the Education students would get a break in May to undertake teaching practice before they return to clear the remaining syllabus and do their end-of-year exams," he said.

According to Simiyu Kennedy, a Maseno University lecturer, the dons have a plan to cover the syllabus fully within the extended time.

"We cannot afford to miss classes now. We have even been forced to provide them with notes early enough so that they read ahead of us. This will make us move quickly and cover a lot," Mr Simiyu.

POLICING

Students have assumed the policing role of ensuring that no lecturer misses class during their lessons.

They have also formed group discussions to facilitate their private studies.

"This, we hope, will help us cover for the lost time. We have also made arrangements with the lecturers so that they do not miss classes," said student Becky Adhiambo.