Kenya: Nzoia Sugar Itching for AFC Leopards Scalp

Nzoia Sugar's youthful coach Bernard Mwalala says he has prepared his charges to unsettle AFC Leopards new players when the two sides cross paths this weekend in an eagerly awaited SportPesa Premier League match.

The clash has elicited excitement among fans on social media and is slated for Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday from 2pm.

Nzoia returned to top flight in emphatic style, thrashing defending champions Tusker 5-2 in their opening game before holding 2008 title holders Mathare United to a barren draw in their second fixture.

"We will employ our tried and tested strategy. Which is to attack. Changing tact at this point considering we have young players could spoil our rhythm," said Mwalala, who boasts a successful playing career as a striker SC Villa (Uganda), Yanga (Tanzania), Rayon Sport (Rwanda) and PDRM (Malaysia).

He added: "I watched their (Leopards) game against Nakumatt. They have high fitness levels with new players. We are looking to unsettle them."

Mwalala, also a former alumnus of the famed Kitale Day (now known as St Anthony) is, however, set to miss out on the services of defender Edwin Wafula and Luke Namanda who are injured, These duo scored against Tusker.

"It is a similar issue for both players. They twisted their ankles during our last league match (against Mathare United). I expect them to be out for two weeks minimum," the coach confirmed.

Leopards have also made a fine start under new coach Stewart Hall, thrashing newcomers Nakumatt 3-0 before the international break.

Hall is likely to parade the likes of formidable looking striking pair Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo, and Kenyan international Mungai Kiongera, alongside Ian Otieno in goal, Robinson Kamura in defence and Bernard Mang'oli in midfield.