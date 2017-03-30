Kenya: 'Exports' Fail to Shine in World X-Country Championships

The pre-championship threats posed by ex-Kenyan runners failed to materialise as the "exports" performed well below expectations at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala last Sunday.

Turkey, United States of America and Bahrain fielded strong teams made up largely of ex-Kenyans, with these nations popularly referred to as Kenya's 'B', 'C' and 'D' teams.

Team USA had strong Kenya-born athletes who had been training in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County before leaving for Uganda. Leonard Korir, Shadrack Kipchirchir, Sam Chelanga and Stanley Kebenei were all in the stars and stripes while Turkey also fielded a strong team of former Kenyans who have since changed their names, namely Aras Kaya (Amos Kibitok), Meryem Akdag (Miriam Jepchirchir Maiyo), Ali Kaya (Stanley Kiprotich Mukche) and Yasemin Can (Vivian Jemutai).

Bahrain had Olympic 3,000 steeplechase champion and world record holder Ruth Chebet along with Rose Chelimo and Eunice Chebichii who were in the senior women's team.

The best placed former Kenyan overall was Bahrain's Jebet, who was seventh in the senior women's race.

The only medals for the "exports" were team bronze for Turkey in the mixed relay while Bahrain's women also bagged a team bronze.

Meanwhile, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, who caused big scare to Kenyans in senior men's 10-kilometre race at the Kololo Independence Grounds but collapsed in the final lap to finish in 30th, has assured his fans that he's doing just fine.

Cheptegei, who burst ahead in the third lap, was destined for gold only to burn out in the last 500 metres in the process handing Kenya's Geoffery Kamworor his second title.

"A very good morning to all my fans out there," Cheptegei tweeted Wednesday.

"I'm so grateful for your genuine and kind support... as of now I'm healthy and ready to move."