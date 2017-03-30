South Africa: SA Rugby Soars With Flysafair

SA Rugby on Wednesday announced that FlySafair had been appointed as the official domestic carrier for the Springboks and SA Rugby.

The airline succeeds SAA, whose sponsorship came to an end in December, and will see the award-winning newcomer cater for SA Rugby's domestic needs for the next three years.

As the official partner to the Springboks, the airline will be entrusted with providing the national team with seamless travel experiences - a task aligned to its vision of becoming South Africa's favourite airline.

"We are absolutely delighted to partner with FlySafair and to welcome the airline to the rugby family," said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

"Safair has been in aviation for more than 50 years, and we see FlySafair as a bright, new and modern player in the South African airline space.

"Its mission is to unite people, with who and what they love, while providing a great experience. Similarly, the Springboks aspire to unite South Africa through great rugby. We're looking forward to sharing the journey with them - both literally and metaphorically."

FlySafair will be responsible for making sure that players and officials get to games on time, a task the airline is confident of achieving, given its ranking as the most punctual airline in South Africa, according to stats published by ACSA, said Elmar Conradie, FlySafair CEO.

"It's absolutely humbling to think that less than two and a half years ago we were a small airline with two aircraft operating between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and here we are today with a fleet of nine aircraft, servicing the largest domestic route network of all low-cost carriers, and receiving the honour of being entrusted with the air travel of one of our national treasures: the Springbok rugby team."

The partnership was sealed at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday when a FlySafair Boeing 737-800 was unveiled bearing the Springbok logo incorporated into its livery.

