Kenya: Vihiga United Bring Down Wazito

Ugandan forward Rashid "King" Kyambadde on Wednesday starred for Vihiga United in their National Super League 2-0 win over Wazito at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

In another league match played at the same venue earlier on, Talanta FC, managed by Kenya Under-20 coach John Kamau, outclassed Kibera Black Stars by two unanswered goals.

Ronny Katumanga and Erick Kapato scored for the victors either side of the break.

"I am satisfied by the outcome because we were comfortable and in control at almost all times even when we were defending," Kamau said after the game.

Okeyo Brian of All Stars and Talanta's Kenneth Nyangweso were booked for infringements.

It was Kyambadde however, alongside former AFC Leopards skipper Martin Imbalambala, who stood out for a silky Vihiga side, who registered arguably the performance of the day against a Wazito side that mainly comprises University of Nairobi students and ex-students.

CAPACITY CROWD

Backed by a capacity crowd which included Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga and Harambee Stars assistant coach Musa Otieno, the Vihiga County bankrolled team controlled the proceedings from start to finish.

Kyambadde, who moved to Vihiga from Ugandan side Water in January, laid off a nice pass for strike partner Patrick Okulo to score the opener in the opening minute.

The 25-year-old forward then nodded another assist, this time for Chris Masinza's headed goal in the 38th minute.

"I enjoyed the game and especially the aerial challenges. The game was tough because they (Wazito) are very physical. Importantly however, we bagged the three points." Kyambadde said after the match.

In other matches, Ushuru settled for a 1-1 draw away to St Josephs at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County.

St Josephs scored first, through Juma Hamisi five minutes to the break, before Bebeto Lwamba evened matters in the 65th minute.

Also, KCB, who are among the favourites to gain promotion to the SportPesa Premier League, defeated Police 2-0. National team trialist Kennedy Owino and Chrispinus Onyango each contributed to this victory with a goal.