A Pietermaritzburg school boy died on Wednesday night after collapsing on the rugby field, paramedics said.

The 16-year-old had collapsed during rugby practice at Alexandra High School, ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said.

Paramedics performed CPR and placed him on a ventilator to take him to hospital.

Once at the hospital, doctors continued with CPR, but he did not pull through.

He was declared dead at 18:00.

Authorities would investigate the circumstances of his death.

News24