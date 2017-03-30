Tanzania: Stars Need More Time, Support

TAIFA Stars' back-to-back wins against Botswana and Burundi marked a bright start to coach Salum Mayanga's reign, but winger Simon Msuva warned that the new coach must be accorded time and support to succeed in his role.

Msuva scored the opening goal in Taifa Stars' 2-1 win over Burundi at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, with debutant Mbaraka Yusuf notching the winning goal, to give Mayanga reign a perfect start.

The victory, preceded by a 2-0 win over Botswana last Saturday, renewed optimism among Tanzanian fans ahead of the busy schedule which will see the Stars compete in African Nations Championship (CHAN) and African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in the coming months.

Msuva expressed his delight with the two wins on the trot saying it will help boost the players' confidence, but warned Tanzanians not to expect big things just yet, saying it takes time to build a strong team and pleaded for support.

"It's a good start, I'm delighted that we won and played as a team, but it is important that fans keep supporting the team, there's still a long way to go.

"We have a new coach, though he once coached the team, but this is quite a fresh start for him and must be allowed time and accorded good support to succeed in his role," said the Young Africans attacking midfielder.

Taifa Stars fought hard for the victory against the Intamba Murugamba in the absence of its talismanic striker, Mbwana Samatta, who scored a sensational brace against Botswana. The Belgium-based hitman returned to his club, KRC Genk after the game against The Zebras.

"Samatta is very important to this team, as key player and captain, he could not play today and we had no option but shoulder the responsibility, he encouraged us before he left that we should make sure we play well and win the game," he said.

Msuva was optimistic that Samatta's exploits in the Belgian top flight league and Europa League will help open doors for Tanzanian players abroad. He said: "Many Tanzanians are talented but we have not been luck enough to go overseas, I think this is our time.

I believe most of us will get the opportunity to play abroad. Currently we have Farid Musa, Thomas Ulimwengu and Samatta, we're proud of them, but they're still few, we need to send more players overseas." Speaking after the Tuesday's friendly, Mayanga expressed satisfaction with the efforts of his players, revealing that the game helped get a clear picture of his team ahead of the CHAN qualifier.

"I used the game to assess the players and the chemistry of the team, I think now I have a good picture about the squad," said Mayanja, who lauded the young Yusuf for an outstanding performance on his debut.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) lined the two friendlies to prepare the Stars for the African Nations Championship (CHAN, meant for home-based players) and African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches.

Taifa Stars have been drawn against Rwanda in the second round of 2018 CHAN qualifiers for Central and East Geographical Zone in July. The first leg is scheduled to be played between July 14 and 16 in Dar es Salaam with the return leg due to two weeks later in Kigali.

The winner between Tanzania and Rwanda will take on Uganda, which is favourite to go past the winner of the second round tie between Sudan and Somalia. In the AFCON qualifiers, Taifa Stars will compete in Group L alongside Uganda, Cape Verde and Lesotho.