29 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: President Held Discussions With Workers' Organizations

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki has held yesterday discussions with representatives of regional and global workers' organizations who came to the country to participate at the 7th Congress of National Confederation of Eritrean Workers.

Commending the solid support that the Workers' Representatives have throughout extended to the Eritrean workers' movement, President Isaias stated that mutual understanding and integrated plans of action were determinant factors in securing and promoting the rights of workers at the global level.

Heads of Delegation and Representatives of the various Workers' Associations on their part expressed their appreciation at the commitment of the Eritrean Government to safeguard and promote the rights of workers and reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen ties with the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers.

Representatives from the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Confederation of Trade Unions (ICTU), the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), International Trade Union Confederation-Africa (ITUC-Africa), International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) as well as Trade Unions delegates from Turkey, the Sudan, Kenya, Algeria and Italy and a philanthropic (SUKE) association from Switzerland participated in the 7th Congress of the NCEW.

