Sudan: The Arab Summit Concludes Sessions in Jordan

Amman — The 28th Arab League Summit meeting in which Sudan took part with a delegation led by the President of the Republic Omar Bashir, concluded its sessions in Amman, Jordan, and issued its final communique.

The communique has called on the international community to implement the decisions of the international legitimacy on Palestine, and urged government to refrain from attempts of trying to transfer their embassies to Quds.

The communique has underlined that peaceful solution is the only way out for the crisis in Syria, calling for provision of assistance to the countries that host Syrian refugees. It also underlined the unity of Iraq and its sovereignty over all Iraqi territories.

The summit announced its support for the international alliance for supporting the legitimacy in Yemen, stressing the need to achieve accord in Libya, and added that efforts and resources be concerted to combat terrorism and violent extremism.