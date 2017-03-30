Khartoum — Minister of State for Welfare and Social Security, Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim said support of South Sudanese refugees requires urgent intervention.

He indicated during the first meeting of the High Committee for Supporting Refugees from South Sudan Sate at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall, Wednesday, that the Committee chose the national figure, Field Marshal Abdul-Rahman Suwar-al-Dahab, as its chairman and so as not to give the Committee official status.

He said the task of Committee, which Is voluntary one, was to provide assistance of South Sudanese refugees and displaced people , commending government decision to open Obied-Hejleei-Bantiu corridor for transporting assistance to the people of South Sudan.

The Minister of State urged to Committee to end its mission before the Autumn season.