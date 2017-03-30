THE Office of the Prime Minister has approached the courts for an order that will endorse a deduction of N$361 000 they made from former Nipam executive director Joseph Diescho's package for unpaid rent and municipal accounts.

Diescho confirmed yesterday that he received the summons that have also been served on Nipam but said he is disputing the case at the labour commissioner's office.

According to the summons, Diescho owed N$108 000 in rental fees and N$253 00 in municipal bills, amounting to N$361 000 from renting a house under the stewardship of the PM's office in Windhoek's Eros suburb.

He was renting the house while serving as director of the Namibia Institute for Public Administration and Management (Nipam), who upon instructions from the PM's office deducted the money owed from his N$3,6 million severance package which he got when he was fired on 8 December 2015.

The deduction of money from Diescho, which he termed as illegal, was not formalised, and the PM's office early this month decided to take the issue to court in order to retrospectively endorse their decision.

Diescho, who paid a below-market rental of N$4 500 a month, while also agreeing to take care of the municipal bills, was ordered to appear before court within 10 days of receiving the summons.

The PM's office is demanding that Diescho should confirm that he breached his lease agreement when he failed to pay rent and municipal bills, and a declaration must be made that he is indebted to the PM'soffice for N$108 000 rent and N$253 378 for municipal accounts.

"An order that the plaintiff [OPM] may retain the sum total amount of N$361 378 deducted by second defendant [Nipam] against terminal benefits of first defendant [Diescho] and paid to the plaintiff [OPM] as satisfaction of accumulated arrears rental and municipal services accounts," is being sought, read the summons.

According to the court document, Diescho stayed at the OPM's house as a tenant for a period of 27 months between 1 November 2013 and February 2016, "which period is in excess of the period which was initially granted [...] a period of four months."

The renowned academic was allowed to rent the house while he was looking for a house in Olympia, but he continued to stay at the place even after he was fired from Nipam.

The Prime Minister's office wrote a letter on 16 July 2016, instructing him to vacate the house, and that he should also pay up what he owed in rental fees.

During December of the same year, the OPM wrote another letter, demanding that Diescho pays the municipal accounts, which stood at N$253 000.

However, when Diescho was fired on 8 December 2015, the OPM had given instructions that Nipam should deduct what is owed to the government from Diescho's severance pay of N$3,6 million, which they did.

"Accordingly, the second defendant [Nipam] deducted from the terminal benefits of the first defendant and paid over to it the sum of the total money owing to the [PM office] by the first defendant as accumulated arrears rental and municipal services' accounts, which sum total was an amount of N$361 378," stated the summons.

Diescho, while serving at Nipam, first stayed at Safari Hotel in Windhoek for four months, where he paid all the costs himself between July 2013 and October 2013.

He stayed for an additional two months, which were covered by Nipam as per the terms of employment.

Around 21 October 2013, he requested the OPM to give him the house to rent whilst he was looking for a house to buy in Olympia. On 31 October, the OPM agreed, but only for a period of four months, running from 1 November 2013 until February 2014.

"The first defendant was under an obligation after the lapse of two months to pay a rental amount to the plaintiff for the Prime Minister's house at a market rental rate," the documents stated further.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Diescho confirmed that Nipam deducted all that money in 2015.

"We are disputing this at the Labour Commissioner; they must pay me back what was deducted. The deduction was done without my knowledge, which is illegal.

"In fact, they are suing me for what has already been deducted by Nipam. It appears as if the PM does not know what is going on in her office. Them suing Nipam, which forms part of OPM, is like suing your subordinate," said Diescho.