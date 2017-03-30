Namibia: No Seatbelts for Passengers Before Chopper Crash

FOUR of the people who were in a helicopter that crashed on a mountain south-east of Windhoek in April last year did not have seatbelts or other restraints to secure themselves in the cabin of the aircraft, it has been found in an official investigation of the fatal accident.

The accident, in which one of the passengers of the helicopter, Tobias Erastus (30), was killed, happened after the pilot of the aircraft made a number of errors as he attempted to make a landing in gusting winds at the site where another helicopter had crashed twelve days earlier, it is indicated in the Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigations' report on the investigation of the crash.

In the report, which was released this week, aircraft accident investigators Magnus Abraham and Oskar Plichta recorded that the crash, which took place around 06h10 on 20 April last year took, happened after the helicopter had been hit by gusting winds while on a landing approach.

Hit by the wind, the tail rotor section of the helicopter made an abrupt 180-degree turn to the left, resulting in the aircraft spinning out of control and crashing after the pilot could not regain control of the helicopter, it is stated in the accident report.

The Hughes 369 D helicopter flown by pilot Abe van der Merwe crashed on a slope of the Moltkeblick mountain peak about 163 metres from the site where another helicopter accident had taken place in poor visibility on the morning of 8 April last year. Van der Merwe had flown to the scene to drop off five passengers who were supposed to help remove the wreckage of the helicopter involved in the earlier crash, in which the 44-year-old pilot Lambert Roux lost his life.

Van der Merwe informed air traffic control at Eros Airport that he had three passengers on board, while he in fact had five passengers, the accident investigators recorded in their report. They added that, with five passengers on board, the maximum limit certified for the helicopter model in question was exceeded.

The pilot had also removed the seats and restraining harnesses from the cabin, where four of his passengers were seated on the floor without seatbelts or restraints, it is stated in the report. In the place of seats and restraints, a makeshift wooden board had been installed in the cabin and taped with duct tape to the floor area.

With the passengers in the back of the helicopter not restrained as prescribed by law, the pilot failed to establish the ground wind conditions and attempted a landing downwind with a high weight and at an elevation altitude of 7 000 feet, the investigators noted.

They further stated that the downwind landing resulted in a loss of the tail rotor effectiveness during a phase of the landing when higher power settings were needed to bring the helicopter to a stable hover for landing.

The pilot had a total of 253 hours of flying experience, including 154 hours of experience on the Hughes 369 D, at the time of the accident.

Erastus sustained fatal internal injuries in the crash. Two of the other passengers were seriously injured, two had minor injuries, and the pilot was not injured.