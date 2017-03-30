Business was brought to a standstill for a couple of hours in the commercial city of Blantyre on Wednesday afternoon as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters accorded their leader and the country's President Peter Mutharika an exultant parade in reminiscent of 2014 Tripartite Elections triumph.

The supporters who trekked from the party's southern region office in Sunnyside, gathered at Clock Tower in Blantyre town where they waited for hours for their leader who unexpectedly was held up in Balaka district where he inspected a road construction enroute from Lilongwe.

Clad in party colours of blue and white, the supporters from within Blantyre and surrounding districts, brought traffic to a stop as they escorted Mutharika to Sanjika Palace with songs and touting chants.

DPP branded vehicles and on foot supporters carrying party banners joined the presidential motorcade, attracting attention of onlookers.

While at the gates of Sanjika Palace, the marveled Mutharika spoke to the delighted crowd, applauding them for their unwavering support.

Mutharika expressed his delight for the accorded warm welcome and highlighted some of the extensive development projects his government is undertaking while challenging critics to forget of their agenda of overthrowing him.

The Malawi leader challenged that he will the rule country up to 2024 and that DPP will remain in government for decades.

Some of the development projects Mutharika highlighted includes road construction from Chirimba Township through Ndirande Township to Makhetha in Machinjiri Township, Chileka to Michiru road which has already been started, and a five star hotel to be constructed behind Keza building in Chichiri.

He also hinted on the construction of new stadium to replace the old Kamuzu stadium. Mutharika said the new stadium would consist of a shopping complex and a huge parking lot.

Meanwhile, DPP is conducting political rallies across the country to consolidate its grassroots base in readiness for 2019 elections campaign.