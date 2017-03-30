29 March 2017

Kenya: Facebook Wi-Fi Hotspot Launched in Rongai and 100 Other Locations

By Ken Macharia

Ongata Rongai — Express Wi-Fi by Facebook has officially been launched in Kenya.

The project, which is a collaboration between Facebook and Surf, will provide a fast, affordable public wi-fi hotspot service.

Surf has already rolled out more than 100 Express Wi-Fi hotspots in several communities in the greater metropolitan area of Nairobi including Ongata Rongai, Limuru, Kiserian, Kitengela, Kiambu, Mlolongo, Ngong, Ruaka, Thika and Wangige.

Starting this week, the Express Wi-Fi service will also be available in Kisumu and Mombasa, with many more towns to come

Surf CEO Mark Summer has said Express Wi-Fi will expand the consumers' options for internet access.

"We are honored to be working with Facebook, who powers Express Wi-Fi, and Internet Solutions, formerly Access Kenya, who is our service provider partner enabling us to expand rapidly throughout the country."

The wi-fi hotspots are currently focused in areas where people gather for work, transit or entertainment such as markets, matatu stages and chill spots.

Anyone with a wi-fi capable device can use Express Wi-Fi without switching SIM cards or having a data plan, as long as you can receive a one-time SMS on any device.

Consumers use wi-fi enabled devices to connect through wi-fi, which means people can use most Android and IOS phones, tablets, and even laptops.

Surf is working with local entrepreneurs to host and sell the Express Wi-Fi service. The entrepreneurs offer the service around their locations and customers can purchase a range of packages.

Surf is offering an introductory promotion, where every new customer gets 100MBs every day for 10 days.

In addition, anyone connected to an Express Wi-Fi hotspot can access Facebook Flex and FreeBasics, a collection of websites including content such as news, employment, health, education and local information, for free while connected to the Express Wi-Fi network.

"Express Wi-Fi empowers local entrepreneurs with the tools and technology to start a business to offer internet access to their town or region, while helping their customers connect easily and for an affordable rate," said Uche Ofodile, Regional Head of Africa, Express Wi-Fi by Facebook.

