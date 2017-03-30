30 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wiper Seeks to Quell 'Anxiety' Over Threatened Nasa Bolt

Photo: Dennis Kavisu/Daily Nation
Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka.
By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — The Wiper Democratic Movement has disowned a statement by Minority Leader in the National Assembly Francis Nyenze that it would exit the National Super Alliance unless party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is crowned Presidential flag bearer.

Party Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan says Nyenze misspoke and his sentiments to not represent those of Kalonzo.

He has once again reiterated that Wiper is in NASA to stay regardless of who carries the torch in their push for a change of Presidential guard.

"Let me reiterate Wiper's unwavering commitment to NASA. Wiper is further conscious of its obligation to this nation and its posterity to bring to an end Jubilee's misrule. Wiper believes that this can only happen through a broad opposition front to face Jubilee during the August 8 General Elections. Conscious of this fact, Wiper will support any decision as to who becomes the flag bearer," Hassan said.

On Wednesday, Nyenze insisted that an alleged Memorandum of Understanding signed between NASA co-principal Raila Odinga and Kalonzo assuring him of the former's backing be honoured.

"We don't have to keep meeting and even if we meet a hundred times, we will not agree until the MoU is honoured. If they say it is dead, then we also suspect the change of name from CORD which we all loved was to stop the Kamba clamour and asking for the flag bearer position. Because of that demand, whenever we are set to meet, the meeting is postponed," he revealed.

"We are saying we are getting tired since time is running out and it looks like it is a scheme to wait until the last minute to lock out any other presidential candidate. Honourable Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has suffered a lot of humiliation under some party in the Opposition," the legislator said.

Failure to abide by the terms of the referenced MOU, he said, would result in Kalonzo going it alone.

"That will be the end of NASA and that is why I am saying it should change to something like Nyanza Super Alliance because we will pull out."

"He has been called a watermelon, but like Jesus before Pontius Pilate he has kept quiet, he has taken the trash but now he cannot take it any longer. The Kambas have reached an edge whereby if it is not Kalonzo we will go it alone."

Nyenze, Hassan said, would be setting the record straight on Thursday. "The Wiper leadership has advised Hon. Nyenze on the possible anxiety his reported statements are likely to cause or have caused."

