Kenya: Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Kenya Announced

Following the invitation of His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Faure will be travelling to Kenya on a State Visit from 3rd to 4th April 2017. Members of his delegation will include:
- Minister for Fisheries & Agriculture, Mr Michael Benstrong
- Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine, Mr Maurice Loustau-Lalanne
- Foreign Secretary for the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Claude Morel
- Member of National Assembly for Anse Etoile, Hon Ahmed Afif
- Member of National Assembly for Anse Royale, Hon Sylvianne Lemiel
- Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDEA) Mr Kishnan Labonte
- The Chairperson of the Citizens Engagement Platform (CEPS), Mr Jules Hoareau
- The Chairperson of the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce (SCCI), Mr Wilson Nancy
- Members of the national press corps
President Faure is expected to leave the country on Sunday 2nd April 2017.