30 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Allocates Funds for Free Wi-Fi in Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Omulo

All public secondary schools in Nairobi City County are set to be connected to free Wi-Fi network in an ambitious project set to be launched by the county.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at Marura Primary School in Kariobangi North, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero said the county government had set aside Sh100 million in its budget to go towards the implementation of the project in the next financial year.

"We want to bridge the electronic divide between private and public schools in the county and also make sure that computers are useful. This can only be achieved by providing Wi-Fi connectivity to all public secondary schools in Nairobi County," said Dr Kidero.

The project will see all the 85 public secondary schools in the county get the Wi-Fi connection aimed at revolutionizing learning in the public schools through online e-learning.

The governor said that the county had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two organisations, Bridging the Gap and Computer for Schools Kenya, to provide computers for the 85 secondary schools with the county providing connectivity.

"We have signed a memorandum of understanding with bridging the gap and computer for schools Kenya which will provide 20 computers to each of those schools as soon as the project is rolled out while we provide connectivity," he said.

He added that McMillan Library will be turned into an e-library by the beginning of the next financial year.

He said that the two organisations have so far delivered over 400, 000 computers to schools across the country and urged the government to waiver levies for such projects to attract more international firms willing to fund various educational programs in the country.

Dr Kidero said that he was looking at signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the national government to allow the county government get more involved in management of education beyond the requirements of schedule four saying that the capacitation given by the national government for education was insufficient.

In light of the above, he said that Nairobi County had built 750 classrooms to help bridge the gap which is currently being experienced where only 6000 classrooms were available for 500, 000 children which means that an average of 90 students per classroom while the best average should be 40 per class.

"We would like to work with our partners to help us build an additional 6, 000 classrooms in Nairobi and that can only happen if we are given that mandate by the national government through an MOU or through transfer of that activity in schedule four," said the governor.

Kenya

Wiper Seeks to Quell 'Anxiety' Over Threatened Nasa Bolt

The Wiper Democratic Movement has disowned a statement by Minority Leader in the National Assembly Francis Nyenze that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.