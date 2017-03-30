Congo-Kinshasa: Minister Ellwood Offers Condolences After UN Deaths in DRC

press release

London — Minister for Africa calls for full investigation into the deaths of two UN Group of Experts members in the DRC.

Minister Ellwood said:

"I am deeply saddened and shocked by the news of the discovery of the bodies of two UN Group of Experts members in DRC. I would like to express my profound condolences to their families, colleagues, and friends. The UN Group of Experts are held in high esteem and their research into conflict and insecurity in DRC is vital in our attempts to hold to account those committing serious human rights abuses and violations.

"The UK calls for a full investigation into their deaths. We will continue to underline to the Government of the DRC its responsibility for the Group of Experts' security and the need for its full cooperation with them."

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office