Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Campaign Receives Nationwide Boost

THE newly appointed minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe has called upon Tanzanians to rally behind the national youth soccer team, Serengeti Boys, which is due to participate at the U-17 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) finals in Gabon.

The Minister, who made a call during yesterday's talks with the government information officers in Dodoma, said if one Tanzanian donates 200/-, a 1bn/- targeted budget to foot the team's preparation and participation to the continent's biggest youth finals, will be achieved.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) had earlier this year announced a 1bn/- in funding needed to facilitate a youth team to prepare well for the 2017 Africa Championship.

The budget needed would allow the team to pitch a month-long camp abroad. Mwakyembe announced in Dodoma yesterday a plan was underway in the ministry to facilitate the 23 players and eleven officials a fully participation in the two-week championship that starts from May 21 through June 4.

"We have to use all the available means, including conducting a national campaign to raise the needed funds," Dr Mwakyembe said. Apparently, he said should the campaign be carried out it will need only 200/- contribution from every citizen to acquire the needed budget. He acknowledged that TFF and other stakeholders had already formed a special committee for the purpose.

"We need to support the committee to ensure our team win," he said. TFF President Jamal Malinzi told reporters in Dar es Salaam, the team which is currently camping in Kagera Region, will step-up playing at least three high-profile friendly matches before heading to the tournament.

Tanzania, placed on Group B alongside Mali, Niger and Angola must win in the group to qualify for the U-17 World Cup finals to be held in India this October. However the team is optimistic to sail though the championship slated for May and get a place for the world cup finals.

On Saturday, Mwakyembe stressed during the friendly match between Taifa Stars and Botswana at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the need for increased investment in the youth in a bid to turn around the country's football fortunes after years of being underachievers.

Mwakyembe said he was delighted by Bakari Shime's Boys and underscored the importance of the nation committing more resources towards the development of sports from the grassroots.

"I have been reminded by the TFF leadership that for 37 years we've never reached where Serengeti Boys are now going to, so that is a ray of hope, there is a little ray of light which shows the direction in which Tanzanians are heading to.

"We must use this opportunity to improve our football, and the result gives me a lot of hopes that it is now significant that as a nation we should work towards improving our teams," he said.

Serengeti Boys were due to play their first friendly match against Burundi yesterday at Kaitaba Stadium and they will meet them again this Saturday at the same venue.