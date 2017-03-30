ACTING Swapo Party Youth League secretary Veikko Nekundi said institutions like the City of Windhoek are sabotaging the ruling party's chances of getting votes by dismantling shacks without a court order, and closing down car washes.

He said this at a press conference held in Windhoek yesterday, where the youth leadership also announced plans in preparation for the congress.

"SPYL is concerned that some local government institutions such as the City of Windhoek, where Swapo party councillors are in the majority, are oppressing the voting masses, as their actions are leading the majority of our people to hate the party, thereby weakening our party," said Nekundi.

The acting secretary criticised the "ill-advised, inhumane" dismantling of shacks in the 7de Laan informal settlement this week, as well as the shutting down of illegal car washes and welding businesses.

"These are places where the youth trade their skills, instead of stealing or being on the streets," said Nekundi, urging the party leadership to intervene.

"We must be mindful that actions of certain institutions will have a direct effect on people's voting choices, come election time," he added.

Swapo spokesperson Helmut Angula yesterday said the request to intervene in the actions of the City of Windhoek when it comes to the removal of shacks without court orders has not been brought to their attention.

"Once we have established the merits of the case, we will decide what will happen then," he said, adding that the police have been entrusted by the party, so what they do will affect the party.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya yesterday said she would call back, but did not do so by the time of going to print.

Windhoek City Police spokesperson Cilie Auala told The Namibian yesterday that they do not destroy shacks.

"Only when we find someone busy putting up a shack, can we do something about it. But once it is up, we cannot destroy it. What we do is stand on the sidelines to enforce the law when officials from the City of Windhoek destroy shacks," she said.

Yesterday, The Namibian reported that the Windhoek City Police dismantled about 13 illegal shacks, leaving 40 families homeless in 7de Laan informal settlement.

Some of the shack dwellers tried to erect the structures again once they had been pulled down.

The Affirmative Repositioning movement's leader, Job Amupanda, was also at the scene when senior City Police officer Gerry Shikesho said they did not need a court order to remove the shacks.

Shikesho was also quoted as saying that the shacks were not there the day before they came to destroy them.