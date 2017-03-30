Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has come under spotlight to explain why he allegedly changed ownership of a donated vehicle to his party into his name and now his son is using it as a personal car.

Fryson Chozi, who is leader of self proclaimed Concerned Citizens movement has been giving details of how a vehicle, registration number BS 3819 was donated to MCP in the run up to the 2014 general election for campaign purposes.

"The most surprising things is that Honourable Chakwera has changed the ownership from the party to his name. His son is now using it as a personal vehicle. This is not the transparency and accountability he is holding the government," he said.

He said another vehicle MJ 6534 was donated by Salima central MP Felix Jumbe in the run up to the election but now Chakwera's family uses it as a family vehicle.

Chozi also alleged Chakwera, who is Leader of Opposition in parliament, is failing to account for money donations and funding the party gets from parliament.

He also accused Chakwera of maladministration, saying he uses Eisenhower Mkaka as acting secretary general and party publicist, unconstitutionally kicking out Gustave Kaliwo and Jessie Kabwila respectively.

"Even Mkaka's position of second secretary general is unconstitutional, it does not exist in the party constitution,"he said.

Mkaka dismissed the allegations as untrue.

He said all party donations and funding are well accounted for and that the party constitution gives powers to party president to fill vacancies.

