Nigeria's Best Players 'Re Abroad

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, said he will continue to look towards Europe in his quest to raise a formidable team for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Rohr was responding to suggestions that he should consider Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players in the build up, to the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. The only home-based player in the Eagles camp during last week's friendly against Senegal in London was Ikechukwu Ezenwa who plays for Ifeanyi Ubah.

"Our best players are playing in Europe," Rohr said.

"Senegal, who we played against in London had no local player. The big teams don't have local players."

Rohr argued that the home-based players have the CAF Africa Nations Championship to prove themselves.

"Next week I will be in Nigeria to see some games, I have watched some league games already, but the players there are not better than what we already have," he said.

"The quality of the clubs could be seen from the African competitions where Wikki Tourists and FC Ifeanyi Ubah crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup, while Rangers and Rivers United exited the Champions league".

"The local players will feature in the CHAN,. We will see them there", said Rohr who has not lost any game since taking over the Super Eagles.