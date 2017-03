Photo: allafrica.com

Left: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Right: President Jacob Zuma.

The SACP confirmed on Thursday that President Jacob Zuma had informed them that he intends to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"The president informed us of his intention to effect a Cabinet reshuffle, replacing both minister and deputy minister of finance," SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila told reporters in Johannesburg.

The SACP met ANC officials for talks on Monday.

Source: News24