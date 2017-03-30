Dodoma — THE Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee yesterday interrogated the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda, in connection with allegations of interfering with powers of the legislature.

The RC arrived at the National Assembly premises at around 10 am, after being summoned by the Committee following resolutions passed by the Members of the Parliament in February, this year, during the sixth session. The RC was questioned by the Committee for three hours concerning the allegations facing him.

During the last meeting, the Parliament resolved that the Dar es Salaam RC Makonda and Arumeru Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti should be summoned before the Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee so that they can respond to the allegations.

Speaking after the Committee had questioned the RC, the Committee Chairman George Mkuchika, said that, his committee convened the meeting after receiving directives from the National Assembly Speaker Mr Job Ndugai as per regulations governing the Parliament.

"We convened this meeting after being directed by the Speaker and as per our Parliament Standing Orders which require the committee members to meet only when ordered by the Speaker," he said.

Mr Mkuchika said the Speaker directed the Committee to summon Makonda following the Parliament resolution passed on February 8, this year, in which among others the RC was required to appear before the committee to respond to allegations facing him.

He said according to Parliament resolutions, Makonda was summoned following a statement he allegedly issued through Clouds Television that MPs were sleeping in the National Assembly, a statement which was regarded as an insult to them.