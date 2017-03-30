Malawi: Angry Parents Destroy Witchcraft Accused's Property

Police in Malawi reportedly used teargas to disperse rioting parents who accused a businessman of bewitching their children.

According to Nyasa Times, angry parents in the tobacco district of Kasungu accused an unnamed businessman of casting their children with an unknown disease.

The parents allegedly damaged the businessman's property late on Monday.

Police had to move swiftly to restore peace in the area.

Police spokesperson Edna Mzingwitsa said that the mob targeted the businessman after their children claimed that they were seeing him in their "illusions". The children allegedly behaved as if they were "mentally disturbed".

A report last year said that a mob in Malawi's southern district of Nsanje burned seven people to death for allegedly possessing human bones for use in witchcraft.

The seven were "found in possession of human bones and the mob took it upon themselves to burn them with petrol", police were quoted as saying at the time.

Source: News24