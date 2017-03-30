Malawi national football team newly appointed coach Gerald Phiri has claimed that he could do a better job, hitting back at his critics that he has no experience to discharge his duties ahead of the team's forthcoming assignments in Africa Championship and Africa Cup of Nations.

Phiri made the remarks at Chiwembe Village on Wednesday after being unveiled alongside Blue Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona, team manager Peter Mponda, goalkeeper trainer Phillip Nyasulu and team doctor Levi Mwale, who have been given a one-year-contract.

The Azam Tigers coach was in defiabgsaid he was aware of the insurmountable task that lie ahead of him and his charges.

"I am happy that have appointed national team head coach. I don't take this for granted," Phiri said.

"I have the capability to at that top level because have worked at big clubs in the country. know the pressure is there but we have to get down on the ground start working."

He said his appointment should not be harshly judged by the past which has seen more experienced and reputable coaches failing to produce the much needed result for the team.

"It's not about the past. We are focussing on the job at hand and we hope we will continue from where he left in the game against Chinese club Guangzhou [who played against developmental team] during the official openning of Bingu National Stadium on January 28.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the decision to recruit Phiri and his backroom staff was arrived after thorough consultation with including Coaches Association of Malawi.

Gunda said Phiri would take of the team until the expatriate coach is recruited.

"The national team is going to camp on Sunday and they needed a coach," Gunda said.

He also disclosed that the association had secured a friendly for the team on April 18 against Kenya before facing Madagascar away in the preliminary round of CHAN.

Meanwhile, Phiri has released a 27-man team to go into camp on Sunday which has mostly maintained the majority of players who played against Guanzhou FC.

The following is the full list of the squad;

Goalkeepers; Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Lemani Nthala (Kamuzu Barracks) Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers)

Defenders; Steven Chagoma (Blue Eagles) Stanley Sanudi, Francis Mulimbika and Lucky Malawi (Be Forward Wanderers), John Lanjesi, Miracle Gabeya and Yamikani Fodya (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chisomo Mpachika (Silver Strikers), Paul Ndhlovu (MAFCO),

Midfielders; Yamikani Chester, Mike Kaziputa, Rafif Namwera (Be Forward Wanderers), Chimago Kayira and Dalitso Sailes (Nyasa BIG Bullets, Davie Banda and Harvey Mkacha (Kamuzu Barracks), Simion Singa (Wizzards), Levison Maganizo (Silver Strikers).

Strikers;Peter Wadabwa, (Be Forward Wanderers, Binewell Katinji (Silver Strikers), Muhammed Sulumba (Nyasa Big Bullets) Kelvin Hanganda (Kamuzu Barracks).