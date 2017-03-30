Malawian President Peter Mutharika has hit back at the erstwhile ruling People's Party (PP) that threatened to remove him from power through massive protests if he does not resign within 30 days, branding the call as baseless.

Mutharika has since warned that his administration is ready to fight 'fire with fire' if the opposition or his critics decide to use force to depose him.

He was speaking to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters at the gates of Sanjika Palace after they accorded him an exultant parade in reminiscent of 2014 Tripartite Elections triumph.

Clad in party colours of blue and white, the supporters from within Blantyre and surrounding districts, brought business to a standstill in Blantyre town as they escorted Mutharika- who travelled by road from Lilongwe- to Sanjika Palace with songs and touting chants.

Mutharika was reacting to PP administrative secretary Joseph Chikwemba's sentiments made this week, claiming Malawians are simmering with anger at an economic crisis and that the President is failing to introduce policies that would build investor and donor confidence.

Chikwemba said his party believed the majority of Malawians have lost trust in Mutharika so much that few options now remained for Malawians to restore their livelihoods which is to remove him from power as they cannot wait for 2019 elections.

Chikwemba argued the citizenry is ready to confront Mutharika head-on, even if he resorts to use State machinery to crush dissent if he does not resign by 30 days or call for a referendum to allow him exercise presidential powers.

"Some people gave me 30 days to resign; I think they don't know what they are talking about. Let me warn them that if they want to remove me by force I will also use force against them," warned Mutharika.

He challenged critics to forget of their agenda of overthrowing him, saying he will rule the country up to 2024- when his second term ends- and that DPP will remain in government for decades.

The opposition made of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Peoples Party (PP) has been vocal against President Peter Mutharika's government, opposing every initiative it sets.

And a week ago social commentator, activist and comedian Michael Manganya Usi said there was a need for opposition to accept defeat and stop dreaming of taking over government before Mutharika's term is over, warning any effort to topple current government would set bad precedence and result in war and disorder.

"Bwato sakwelera pakati pa nyanja. They (opposition) should wait until 2019 if are dreaming to rule this country. It's improper to demand Mutharika to step down, let him rule. This country is being misled by vocal slugs," said Usi in his nation address aired through private radio stations.

Usi criticized the opposition political parties for creating disorder and failing to demonstrate to Malawians that are capable of governing the country aside from taking swipe at the DPP and Mutharika led administration.