29 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Somalia: Mogadishu-Nairobi Direct Flights Resume

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has launched direct flights between Mogadishu and Nairobi.

The ceremony was held Wednesday March 29, at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport. Government officials witnessed the African Express Airways plane take off from the seafront runway to the Kenyan capital.

The resumption of direct flights follows an agreement between the leaders of the two countries last week.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to revive collaborations in areas of mutual interests last weekend in Nairobi .

In 2006, Kenya introduced a stopover at Wajir International Airport in northeastern Kenya for all flights coming from Somalia and destined for Nairobi.

"The stopover at Wajir will be removed within a couple of weeks," announced President Kenyatta while hosting his Somali counterpart at State House Nairobi.

Kenya has always insisted that the stopover was needed for security reasons despite travellers from Somalia complaining about inconveniences.

According to reports, flights from other towns in Somalia such as Hargeisa, Bossaso and Galkayo will have to transit in Mogadishu before proceeding to Nairobi.

Somalia

Arab League Summit Ends With Plan to Help Somalia

President of Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Mohamed Abduallahi Farmaajo, in a written speech distributed to the leaders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.