Nigeria: "APC Must Mediate to End Face-Off Between Senate and Presidency"

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari with Senate President, Bukola Saraki (left) and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (right)

A Professor of Political Science, Femi Otubanjo, said on Thursday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) must mediate in the current face-off between the Senate and the Presidency.

Otubanjo, who works with the National Open University of Nigeria, made the call in an interview in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, APC, being the ruling party has a role to play in ensuring that the process of governance in the country is not thwarted by the face-off.

The don was reacting to decision of the Senate to suspend legislative approval for 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the Senate at its sitting presided by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, suspend consideration of the request by two weeks pending when the President removes Ibrahim Magu, as Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Otubanjo said that the APC should not allow the face-off to adversely affect governance.

"There is a ruling political party and fortunately, the majority of the people in the National Assembly are APC members including the President, and the Federal Government is APC government too.

"There ought to be a platform for discussing and reconciling whatever proposal or nomination the executive is bringing to the legislature for approval.

"We saw President Trump when he was trying to repeal the Obamacare, he called his party members in the parliament to a breakfast table to discuss his proposal, though, it did not work, but that is how things are done.

"The party leaders have a role to play to ensure smooth working relationship between the Senate and the Presidency.

"The party leaders should initiate mediation by calling their members in the Senate and the Presidency to a round table to talk and settle their disagreement.

"By doing so, they will be able to succeed and smoothly deliver their campaign promises to the people," he said.