Nigeria: 2baba Set to Thrill Fans As Campari Distributor Awards Holds Friday

Sole distributor of premium bitters, Campari in Nigeria, Brian Munro is set for the annual Distributors Awards, a platform that rewards loyal and outstanding distributors through the year.

Even though 2016 proved to be a tough year for consumer goods in the Nigerian market, Brian Munro is not relenting in its brand promise, which aims at rewarding excellence.

According to brand manager, Campari, Rilwan Shofunde, "Indeed 2016 was a tough year, but we always redeem our promises especially to our Distributors who have shown massive support despite the harsh economy.

This year's awards will definitely be one to remember as we intend to keep up our annual standards and give them a surprise that won't be forgotten in a while."

This Friday, March 31st at the Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Brian Munro will not only be rewarding customers at the proposed 'Aso ebi' themed event, but will also treat guests to energetic performances from Campari ambassador, 2baba, amazing cuisine and delightful Campari cocktails.

Last year's event had guests and key distributors go home with over 13 brand new cars, Exquisite household items among many other exciting prizes. One can only envision what premium bitters brand, Campari has in store for outstanding distributors this Friday.

Brian Munro Nigeria is the sole distributor of quality beverage brands like Campari, American Honey, Skyy Vodka, Famous Grouse and a host of others.