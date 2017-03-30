29 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Brummer to Join Bulls in New Zealand

Tagged:

Related Topics

Flyhalf Francois Brummer will join the Vodacom Bulls in New Zealand this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs and Sunwolves in the next two weeks.

The Bulls will face the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday, April 1 (08:35 SA time), before concluding their tour against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday, April 8 (07:15 SA time).

Brummer replaces Dries Swanepoel who picked up an ankle injury in the 38-14 defeat against the Blues in Albany last weekend, and will return home.

Johnny Kotze and JT Jackson, the next players in line to replace Swanepoel, are also out injured, hence the call to Brummer.

Former Junior Springbok, Franco Naude, is now the next player shortlisted.

Earlier in the week the Bulls were forced to send John-Roy Jenkinson home due to a hamstring injury, with Conrad van Vuuren replacing him.

Hanro Liebenberg, who picked up a pectoral muscle injury, will remain with the team.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Communist Party Rubbishes Zuma's Claims About Finance Minister's Road Show

The SACP has rubbished President Jacob Zuma's claims that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.