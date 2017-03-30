29 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Multiple Life Sentences for Murderers Who Used Body Parts for 'Medicine'

Two men received multiple life sentences in the Pietermartizburg High Court, after they were convicted of committing murder so they could use body parts for "medicine".

Thandowakhe Duma, 22, was sentenced to one life term and another 30 years imprisonment, while Elias Sihle Mchunu, 42, received two life terms and another 45 years on Wednesday.

"The accused in this matter wanted human body parts for medicine and therefore conspired to kill people in order to attain their goal," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Police detectives found the headless remains of Nawaaz Khan, who had been hacked to death and beheaded in the apparent muti slaying, in 2015 in the Umzinto area.

Khan and Mchunu were known to have been friends.

The men were also linked to the murder of Bawinile Albertina Gambushe, who Kara said was accosted with a bush knife.

"She was taken to a bushy area where she was assaulted with the bush knife and died on the scene as a result of her injuries. The accused stole her cellphone and left, only to return a few days later to sever her head and remove parts of her body."

Source: News24

