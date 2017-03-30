29 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: WHO Threatens to Stop Funding Juba Health Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has threatened to stop mobilising donors to support South Sudan's health sector, saying Juba is spending a huge portion of its budget on the military at the expense of sectors such as health and education.

WHO representative to South Sudan Abdu Almuniem Osman said that the young nation must take responsibility and direct adequate cash to the health sector.

He pointed out that donors have not realised the impact of the millions of dollars they spend on the sector due to Juba's lack of transparency.

Mr Osman said that in future donor funds would only be mobilised on condition that Juba commits to allocating the necessary budget to the health sector.

"For the government to own the health system, there is a need for it to allocate the necessary budget for services in the country to carry on, and then we would be able to mobilise all donors to support the sector," he said.

Government has reduced budgetary allocations to the health sector to 1 per cent this financial year, from four per cent in 2012. The military sector was allocated 60 per cent of the 2016/2017 national budget.

South Sudan's economy has been strained by a decline in oil production and ongoing fighting between rebels and government forces.

South Sudan

UN Insists Peace Force Going to Juba

The government of South Sudan is set for a fresh round of diplomatic standoff with the United Nations after the latter… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.