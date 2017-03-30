28 March 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Small Grains Producer Price Announced

SMALL grains such as sorghum, rapoko and millet will be sold for US$390 at the Grain Marketing Boarding.

Addressing Parliamentarians, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Joseph Made said all grains from maize to small grains will be bought for US$390 per tonnes.

"This year grains will be bought at US$390 per metric tonne, all other commodities we do not determine the prices for them but they will all be bought. All grain, sorghum, millet and maize will be bought at US$390 per metric tonne," Made said.

Small grains are traditional crops that are part of food grains, essential in ensuring the national food security.

Indications on the ground show that the nation planted over two million hectares of grains alone and output is expected to exceed 2,2 million tonnes.

