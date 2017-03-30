GOVERNMENT'S indigenisation policy has opened doors to some youthful entrepreneurs to make strides in previously foreign dominated industries.

One such entrepreneur is Ringisayi Tagurwa whose company Blackbrew Investiments is fast becoming a force to reckon with in the earthmoving and civil construction industry.

The company has managed to hold its own in an industry that has been dominated by tried and tested major players.

Taking heed to government's call for empowerment, Tagwira who is the chief executive officer of the company teamed up with his associates in 2007 and founded this firm.

The company has created employment and now boasts of a workforce of 37 skilled employees and more support staff.

"We want to establish a sustainable and reliable civil engineering company that will be remembered for developmental construction projects in line with the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (ZimAsset) economic blueprint. We also want to create employment," said Tagurwa.

Blackbrew is a wide ranging civil construction company whose tentacles spread into earthmoving, equipment hire and civil construction. It is a wholly owned Zimbabwean company incorporated in October 2007. The company is involved in earthmoving business which involves, civil construction of roads and dams, equipment hire, projects management and consultancy.

"Our mission is to establish a sustainable, theoretically proficient and reliable civil engineering company which is reward based on part of the shareholders, staff and other stakeholders," he said.

The company has undertaken projects which include road and dam construction. Some of the major projects they have done include Harare-Masvingo highway, Sakunda fuel plant among others. Government has been on a massive road rehabilitation programme and this has given room for all players big or small to enjoy a piece of the market cake.