JAPANESE Ambassador, Mr Masaharu Yoshida in souvenir photo with representatives of recipients of over 860m/- after inking the assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects; From left are Saada Mwaruka, Mafinga Town Council Director; Mariam Chellangwa, Deputy Principal, Yombo Vocational Training Centre for People with Disabilities in Dar es Salaam; Nassib Mmbagga, Temeke Municipal Director; and Mwantum Dau, Bukoba District Executive Director; in Dar es Salaam yesterday. (Photo by Mohamed Mambo)

JAPAN through its scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects has dished out 408,446 US dollar (over 860m/-) to carry out four projects to improve education and health services in three municipalities.

The Japan Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Masaharu Yoshida, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the assistance was also aimed at facilitating increased number of those who can access the basic health service.

The Envoy was speaking at a signing ceremony with three municipalities, Temeke, Mafinga and Bukoba, in Dar es Salaam, Iringa and Kagera regions, respectively, which will benefit from the projects. The first project is construction of an operating theatre at Mafinga Hospital in Mafinga town.

The hospital, congested with a lot of patients, about 15 patients need surgery every day although it has just a room for major operation. Mr Yoshida said the second project is the Improvement of Emergency Block at Temeke Referral Hospital to address patient congestion at Muhinbili National Hospital, the only public hospital with an emergency service in Dar es Salaam.

He said to improve the situation, the government of Japan has decided to extend the 280m/-grant for construction of a new building for observation room and rehabilitation of an existent OPD block to fit for emergency uses.

Mr Yoshida said third project involves improvement of educational environment at Yombo Vocational Training Centre for People with Disabilities, saying vocational training is critical especially to people with disabilities.

The centre has been providing vocational training for over 40 years. But, its buildings have dilapidated and require modern training equipments. The Japanese government has committed itself to provide 64,499 US dollars (about 140m/-) for the centre.

Responding to the Prime Minister's plea, the envoy said Japan will provide 108,025 US dollars (about 230m/-) to Bukoba District Council to reconstruct the damaged school buildings at Nyakato and Kashozi Primary Schools to improve the educational environment for about 1,000 students whom the earthquake affected.

The District Executive Director, Ms Mwantum Dau, appreciated the Japanese assistance, saying it will be used to restore conducive teaching and learning environment for teachers and students.

"The reconstruction of these schools will also reduce the workload to teachers, giving them more time to rest," she said.