Cameroon: Bird Flu - Reinforce Biosecurity Efforts!

As threats of another highly pathogenic avian influenza (Bird Flu) hangs on the poultry sector in Cameroon, government, dealers in the sector and the population alike are no doubt biting their nails reflecting on how to limit the damage. Fear of the unknown usually grips almost all in society each time the bird flu resurfaces or threatens to do so. Understandably so as the birth flu heralds fear of huge nefarious consequences on all and sundry! The scourge jeopardises government's efforts to ensure quality and quantity supply of chicken for the population, inflicts huge losses on poultry farmers and leaves the health of the population hanging on a balance. As is the case now, the sale of chicken is already prohibited in some parts of the West Region where the birth flu has resurfaced. While the population that depended largely on chicken for proteins are left to seek alternative ways, poultry farmers are certainly at crossroads. The money and energy invested are going down the drain. And the cries of huge losses, like those of 2006 and mid-2016, will be heard again. Too bad! In the midst of these, government and development partners like the Food and Agriculture Organisation have always been unwavering in devising measures that could cushion the effects of the destroyer in the country. Experts hold that biosecurity measures are paramount in protecting poultry farms against the dangerous avian influenza. Government has been crusading for that and pleading with poultry farmers and the population for federated efforts. Quite often, the population is informed and drilled on preventing contacts between wild births and poultry, indoor housing of birds and keeping geese and ducks separate from other poultry. From observation, government's emergency measures to minimise the economic and public damage from the disease comprising complete prohibition of the sale of the product, killing and burial of the birds in affected sites, placing a barrier on the entry and exit of the births as well as heightened vigilance to bare its spread throughout the country, has been yielding fruit. But beyond that, there is need to uphold and reinforce existing biosecurity efforts so as to limit the effects of the disease. Devising other measures, especially innovative ones, shouldn't as well be the least of things to do. But more importantly, communication tools should be amply used to inform, educate and sensitise the population on safety measures to adopt. Above all, pre-emptive measures are imperative to ensure stability in the sector both for farmers and consumers. Investment is already a risky venture and once a sector as vital to the national economy like poultry is increasingly hit, it breeds fear that could in no small way hamper the growth of an infant economy like that of Cameroon. It pays to be proactive!