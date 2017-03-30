Cameroon: Situation of Unpaid Teachers - Consultative Platform Created

The Baton was received at the Yaounde Nsimalen Airport yesterday by the President of the Cameroon Commonwealth Games… Read more »

"Pursuant to the high instructions of the Head of State and as directed by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, a consultative meeting was held today Wednesday 29 March 2017 in the Prime Minister's Office. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Office, Mr. Séraphin Magloire Fouda and was attended by the Minister for Finance, the Minister for the Public Service and Administrative Reform, the Minister for Secondary Education and representatives of the "Collectif des Enseignants Indignés du Cameroun". The purpose of the meeting was to examine the difficulties confronting graduates of Higher Teachers' Training Schools with regard to the processing of their absorption files at the administrative and financial levels. After frank and fruitful discussions which helped to explore the current situation, the participants agreed on the following points: (1). the rapid and integral financial absorption of all teachers concerned as from the month of April 2017; (2) the setting up of a consultative platform bringing together representatives of Government departments involved in the processing of teachers' absorption files and those of the "Collectif des Enseignants Indignés du Cameroun" to: (i) accurately determine the number of teachers effectively concerned; (ii) propose lasting solutions to the late processing of files observed; (ii) prepare a plan for the settlement of arrears owed the teachers concerned; and (iv) define ways of rapidly taking charge ofallowances and other bonuses. Taking cognizance of these conclusions, the representatives of the "Collectif des Enseignants Indignés du Cameroun" decided to call off their strike action and to resume their professional activities." Done at Yaoundé on 29 March 2017 The following signed: For the Government Mr. Seraphin Magloire FOUDA Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Office Mr. Alamine Ousmane MEY Minister for Finance Mr. Ange Michel ANGOUING Minister for the Public Service and Administrative Reform Mr. Jean Ernest MASSENA NGALLE BIBEHE Minister for Secondary Education For the "Collectif des Enseignants Indignés du Cameroun" Mr. SAMBA SAMBA Patrick; Mr. ESSAME MBIA Cédric; Mrs. MIETCHO epouse Ngoa; Mr. BESSALA NGONO Jacques; Mr. Souleyman OUMAR ADAMA; Mr. ELONG NGANDO Jean François; Mr. GAINBU SUKAM Gilbert; Mr. NGAHA Luc Hiver

