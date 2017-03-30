Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Queen's Baton Relay Arrives in Cameroon

The Baton was received at the Yaounde Nsimalen Airport yesterday by the President of the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association.

The Commonwealth Games Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton Relay arrived in Cameroon yesterday March 29, 2017. The five-man delegation carrying the baton was received at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport by the President of the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association, Kalkaba Malboum. The delegation which flew into the country from Uganda was taken to the headquarters of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Council for a brief working session. Speaking at the occasion, Kalkaba Malboum wished the delegation a happy stay in Cameroon. He assured them that during their stay in the country the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association will use the Baton as much as possible for the benefit of the youths in the communities. Today, the Queen's Baton will be presented at the esplanade of the Yaoundé City Council. The Baton will spend four days in Yaounde. The delegation was received by the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Brian Olley, yesterday March 29, 2017. During the stopover in Cameroon, the Baton will tour the capital city, visit the National Museum, connect with vulnerable persons and interact with political and traditional authorities in the country. It will be a moment of celebration and the promotion of sporting and Commonwealth values. The Queen's Baton relay is the traditional curtain raiser to every Commonwealth Games. In the Baton is a message of hope, ambition and peace for the athletes and citizens of the Commonwealth from her Majesty the Queen of England to the six Commonwealth Regions.