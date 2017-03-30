30 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Free State CEO Back At Work After Illness

The Free State Cricket Union have welcomed CEO Johan van Heerden back to work after his recuperation from a serious illness.

Van Heerden returned to his desk on Thursday, March 30.

The union expressed its appreciation to acting CEO Herman Bakkes who looked after cricket administration matters during Van Heerden's absence.

"Thank you to the entire cricket fraternity, for their support and assistance during my illness. Cricket South Africa, Free State Cricket Union Board, Central Cricket Franchise Board and sponsors you have all been very supportive during this difficult time. Your support has made me a stronger person and I will be forever grateful. To Herman Bakkes and staff I would like to thank you for your hard work and dedication," Van Heerden said.

Free State Cricket Union President Zola Thamae commented: "I am extremely happy that Johan is back at work. He has hit the ground running with the current issues at hand and we are satisfied how he is already handling matters. Its feels great to welcome Johan back to our team. To Herman who was acting during Johan's absence, we say you did a great job."

Source: Sport24

