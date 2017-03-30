South Africa: Cheetahs Pick Marais At Centre for Stormers Clash

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby against the Stormers at Newlands.

Smith made a few changes to the team that lost 38-30 to the Sharks in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Good news is that captain Francois Venter has been cleared after struggling with a hamstring niggle this week.

In changes up front, Charles Marais and Ox Nche swap places, with Marais starting on loosehead prop and Nche on the bench.

Armandt Koster also replaces Justin Basson at lock.

In the backline, Niel Marais - who normally operates at flyhalf - is picked at inside centre, with Nico Lee moving to the bench.

Sergeal Petersen makes his return from knee and hamstring injuries, replacing JW Jonker who stepped in for him last week.

Meanwhile, Obi Luther - who was recently recruited from the Bulls - replaces Rayno Benjamin on the bench and will make his Super Rugby debut when called upon.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Stormers

TBA

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Niel Marais, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Luther Obi

Source: Sport24