30 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Best GERD Painting Students Receive Awards

By Mengisteab Teshome

National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation of the Construction of the GERD Office Director Roman Gebreselassie called on fellow citizens to strengthen efforts in supporting the flagship project.

Speaking at National Primary Schools' GERD Art Contest Award ceremony Tuesday, she said apart from supporting GERD financially, Ethiopian pupils have portrayed GERD benefits.

"The efforts of the students are commendable as their painting clearly present how the posterity will take big responsibilities in safeguarding the national interest in the years to come ."

For her part, Women and Children State Minister Alemitu Umud noted that : " For sure, the coming generations will have a rosy future as GERD will be the engine of sustainable development than ever before."

According to her, all students are winners in the such art contest as they convey everlasting message using various art skills and techniques.

At the event , each winner student awarded Medal and flat screen TV set. Students drawn from all States took part in the national art contest themed: 'What does the GERD mean to you ? '

