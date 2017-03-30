Tanzania: Three in Trouble Over 6 Smuggled Vehicles

THREE businessmen, who allegedly stuffed into two containers six posh cars purporting to be second hand goods, were yesterday arraigned before a Dar es Salaam court, facing three economic charges, including occasioning loss of over 450m/- to the government.

They are Augustino Kalumba (36), a Zambian national, Sultan Ibrahim (36), a resident of Temeke and Ramadhani Hamis (41), alias Ukwaju, a resident of Kinondoni in the city.

Before different magistrates in two different court chambers at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city, the three businessmen were not allowed to enter plea to the charges. This is because the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has not conferred jurisdiction to the court to hear the matter.

All the accused persons were ordered to remain in remand until April 12, when the cases will be mentioned, as investigations are incomplete.

The prosecution, led by Senior State Attorney Nassoro Katuga and State Attorney Batilda Mushi charged Ibrahim and Kalumba before Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, while Ibrahim again together with Hamis were brought before Principal Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage.

It is alleged that between December 1, 2016 and March 1, 2017, at unknown place in the city, Kalumba and Ibrahim conspired together with other unknown persons to contravene the provisions of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, by concealing imported goods.

According to the prosecution, a similar offence was committed by Ibrahim and Hamis between December 1, last year and March 4, this year at unknown place in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution further told the court that between December 1 and 3, 2016 at the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Head Office area within Temeke District, jointly and together, Kalumba and Ibrahim imported three Range Rover Sports motor vehicles which are Black, White and Baltic Blue in colour.

Such vehicles, it is alleged, were packed with second hand goods, clothes, shoes and bags in a container in a manner likely to deceive customs officers. It is alleged that between December 1, 2016 and March 1, 2017, at TPA offices, by their willful acts of concealing imported goods, the two accused persons caused the government to suffer a pecuniary loss of 287,801,828.19/-.

The prosecution alleged also that on January 24, this year, at TPA offices, jointly and together, Ibrahim and Hamis imported three motor vehicles, two of them of Range Rover Vogue make, Black in colour and one Audi Q3, Grey in colour.

It is alleged that the three vehicles were packed with second hand goods, such as clothes, shoes and mattresses in one container in a manner likely to deceive customs officers.

The court further heard that between December 1, 2016 and March 4, 2017, at TPA offices, by their willful acts of concealing imported goods, Ibrahim and Hamis caused the government to suffer a pecuniary loss of 190,923,267.76/-.