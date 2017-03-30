Namibia: Man Arrested for Rape of Three Minors

AN Ohangwena man was arrested for allegedly raping three minors at his village this week.

According to police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, the minors reported the rape to their teacher, who in turn informed the police.

"The 39-year-old man was arrested, and is expected to appear at the Eenhana Magistrate's Court today. The minors are aged six, eight, and eleven," Kanguatjivi said.

Meanwhile, the police at Otjiwarongo arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with the murder of Werner Noabeb (51). The murder happened yesterday at Ombili location, Otjiwarongo.

The deputy commissioner added that a six-year-old girl died after a sliding door fell on her in the Kabbe North constituency of the Zambezi region.

"The girl was identified as Maliwa Lumba from the Sam Nujoma Combined School. She was playing with other children when the incident happened," said Kanguatjivi.

Nicolene Kruger (31), died from a suspected pills overdose on Saturday.

"She was first admitted at the Okahandja State Hospital before being transferred to the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek, where she died on Monday," Kanguatjivi said, adding that her next of kin had been informed of her death.

Another suicide was reported in the Okahao constituency at the Uukwandongo village, where a 63-year-old man hanged himself with a rope in his mahangu field. He was identified as Elago Petistree Kakoro, and no foul play was suspected, but police investigations continue.