Namibia: Experts Brainstorm On Economy

WHEN a household is experiencing food shortages but decides not to eat the food they already have, they will most likely become malnourished.

By the same token, when an economy is in a financial crisis, and it is starved through further expenditure cuts, it will probably not grow.

These are the comments of economist Milner Siboleka at a budget round-table discussion at the University of Namibia in Windhoek on Tuesday.

He advised that government should adopt an expansionary fiscal policy which will see increased spending on projects that can help the economy grow and said this is not the time for government to be starving the economy through budgetary cuts.

"The right time to cut and watch what we spend was yesterday. If we could have reduced spending in the past, we could be better now," he said.

He added that we are now in a situation of a starving economy.

"Now we are saying let us starve ourselves further, making the situation even worse," he noted.

"We were growing and we forgot that things happen. Now we are hungry. So the question is when you are hungry, is this the right time to starve yourself further?" he asked.

However, he said there are countries which implemented the cuts and are doing well although there are also cases of countries which adopted the expansionary fiscal policy and are doing just fine as well.

He left his audience with a question of how Namibians are going to manage their own economy.

"Going forward, if things get better, are we going to start spoiling ourselves again and forget about tomorrow or what?" he asked.

Economics professor at the University of Science and Technology Cyril Ogboko said the implementation of the budget depends heavily on the current authority and the political will of the government.

"Trying to eradicate poverty is a useless mission. Even the most capitalised economies such as the United States still have poverty in their countries. What we can do is introducing programmes that will reduce the levels of poverty," he added.

Political analyst and lecturer at Unam Hoze Riruako said Namibia should try and capitalise on the current troubles of South Africa and Angola.

Another Unam political science lecturer Victor Tonchi, who was the fourth on the panel, commented on the issue of industrialisation.

Like, Ogboko, he said it is cheaper for Namibia to get some things elsewhere than trying to produce them.

"When I was teaching in Finland long back, someone told me Finland used to be a big producer of potatoes. I asked, what happened. And she said, because Finland could get cheaper potatoes from other EU countries, they stopped producing them".