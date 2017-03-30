30 March 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

East Africa: Govt Hopes to Benefit From EAC Health and Scientific Expertise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Innocent Habonimana

As Burundi hosts the 6th East African Health and Scientific Conference, the Public Health Ministry, says such regional undertaking has potentials to help the country cope with health issues.

"It is necessary that we sit together with doctors and people with different expertise [of the region] to decide on how we can collaborate on these issues and help one another", says Dr Josiane Nijimbere, Burundi Minister of Health.

She says that though Burundi has already received much of the necessary means to address health issues, Burundi still needs the region. She says there is a need for a common decision on the prevention, control and eradication of various disease outbreaks. "Many hands make light work", she says. As for President Pierre Nkurunziza, "Burundi certainly has lessons to learn, but also some success stories to share".

Diseases such as malaria, cholera and others sometimes linked to climate change are endemic in Burundi. It hosts the three-day EAC health and scientific conference just few days after the Minister of Health has declared malaria as an epidemic.

The main theme of the conference that started on Wednesday 29 March is "Preparedness for and Control of Disease Outbreaks, Epidemics, and Pandemics, in the context of Climate Change, Globalization, and Gaps in Health Systems". The conference also includes an International Health Exhibition and Fair.

Dr Nijimbere says such conference brings together regional experts to analyze the causes of diseases, how EAC country members can join their effort to prevent, treat and hopefully eradicate the diseases.

She says issues to be discussed in the conference also include intra- and inter-border movement of medicines and the control of whether the medicines meet international standards or are sold legally.

Nova Twungubumwe, an EAC expert, says there will be a report outlining guidelines on the preparedness of disease outbreaks in the region at the end of the conference.

East Africa

AU Envoy Advocates for Women Involvement in Peacemaking Efforts

AFRICAN Union Commission (AUC) Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security has appealed to Somalia government and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.