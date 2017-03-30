Africa: CAF Chief Backs Morocco World Cup Bid

NEW African football chief Ahmad Ahmad gave his backing on Tuesday to a potential bid from Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup.

The North African country has bid to host the global show piece on four previous occasions but missed out on the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 editions.

"We are convinced that Morocco could organise this competition just as was done by South Africa in 2010," said Ahmad, who was elected president of the Confederation of African Foot ball (CAF) earlier this month to replace Issa Hayatou, at a press conference in Marrakesh.

Ahmad's backing comes just a few months after Fifa president Gianni Infantino declared that the country has the necessary "infrastructure and organizational capacity" to host the World Cup.

But a year ago, Fifa had accepted that Morocco paid bribes to the former head of the North and Central American Confederation in trying to win the right to host the 1998 and 2010 tournaments - something that could prejudice any future bid.